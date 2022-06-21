City of Jackson cancels programs, opens cooling center during heat wave

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - With Tuesday’s temperatures reaching near 100 degrees, the City of Jackson is canceling outdoor programs for June 21 in order to keep the community safe. The city will also open a cooling center and is working to reopen Nixon Water Park.

The canceled programs for Tuesday include:

Walk, Roll & Stroll

Adult tennis lessons

Adult Soccer

Programs will return to their normal schedule on Wednesday, June 22. More updates on those programs can be found on the City of Jackson website and Facebook page.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center will be open for any Jackson residents who need to escape the heat. The center is located at 1107 Adrian Street and will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

While the Nixon Water Park is still closed, the city says staff is working “as quickly as possible” to get it back open so that residents can enjoy and cool off.

The community pool has been closed for nearly three years since the end of the 2019 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the city has faced challenges getting it back in working order. Staff is expected to make an announcement about the pool’s reopening in the next few days.

