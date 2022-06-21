Advertisement

City of Jackson cancels programs, opens cooling center during heat wave

The city will also open a cooling center and is working to reopen Nixon Water Park.
With Tuesday’s temperatures reaching near 100 degrees, the City of Jackson is cancelling...
With Tuesday’s temperatures reaching near 100 degrees, the City of Jackson is cancelling outdoor programs for June 21 in order to keep the community safe.(MGN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - With Tuesday’s temperatures reaching near 100 degrees, the City of Jackson is canceling outdoor programs for June 21 in order to keep the community safe. The city will also open a cooling center and is working to reopen Nixon Water Park.

The canceled programs for Tuesday include:

  • Walk, Roll & Stroll
  • Adult tennis lessons
  • Adult Soccer

Programs will return to their normal schedule on Wednesday, June 22. More updates on those programs can be found on the City of Jackson website and Facebook page.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center will be open for any Jackson residents who need to escape the heat. The center is located at 1107 Adrian Street and will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

While the Nixon Water Park is still closed, the city says staff is working “as quickly as possible” to get it back open so that residents can enjoy and cool off.

The community pool has been closed for nearly three years since the end of the 2019 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the city has faced challenges getting it back in working order. Staff is expected to make an announcement about the pool’s reopening in the next few days.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fire at Lansing warehouse, automotive parts supplier extinguished
Fire at Lansing apartment complex prompts evacuation
Lansing Police searching for missing man
Lock your doors -- Video captures attempted vehicle burglary in Lansing Township
Lock your doors -- Video captures attempted vehicle burglary in Lansing Township
Lansing police use taser on reportedly armed teen

Latest News

Several trucks were at a warehouse on Hazel Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Cedar Street.
Crews respond to fire at Hazel St warehouse in Lansing, 2nd warehouse fire in 24 hours
First Alert Weather Midday Webcast 6/21/22
There will be transplant recipients and donor families sharing their stories.
Gift of Life Michigan rally takes to capitol to raise awareness for need of donors
Voters can pick them up over the counter at the East Lansing City Clerk’s Office.
Absentee ballots available for East Lansing voters