Absentee ballots available for East Lansing voters

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Tuesday East Lansing voters can pick up absentee ballots for the August state primary elections.

Voters can pick them up over the counter at the East Lansing City Clerk’s Office or apply online for one to be mailed to them next week.

The East Lansing City Clerk’s Office is located in City Hall at 410 Abbot Road in Room 100 and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

