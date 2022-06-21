Advertisement

20-year-old arrested after Michigan State Police reportedly find gun without serial number during traffic stop

Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team seized a gun without a serial number during a June...
Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team seized a gun without a serial number during a June 17, 2022 traffic stop in Jackson County.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 20-year-old from Illinois was arrested Friday after Michigan State Police troopers reportedly found a handgun during a traffic stop.

According to authorities, the traffic stop happened Friday on I-94 in Jackson County. Police said they discovered a handgun that did not have a serial number during the incident.

In Michigan, altering or removing identifying marks on a firearm is a felony. Possession of a firearm that lacks a serial number -- unless it’s an antique firearm -- is only illegal if there’s evidence the person possessing the weapon was the person who altered or removed it.

The 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Fire at Lansing warehouse, automotive parts supplier extinguished
Fire at Lansing apartment complex prompts evacuation
Lock your doors -- Video captures attempted vehicle burglary in Lansing Township
Lock your doors -- Video captures attempted vehicle burglary in Lansing Township
Lansing Police searching for missing man
Lansing police use taser on reportedly armed teen

Latest News

Williamston hosting Red Cedar Jubilee food and beverage tent
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team seized a gun without a serial number during a June...
Traffic stop in Eaton County results in gun seized, Lansing resident arrested
Missing 52-year old found by Lansing Police