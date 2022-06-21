20-year-old arrested after Michigan State Police reportedly find gun without serial number during traffic stop

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 20-year-old from Illinois was arrested Friday after Michigan State Police troopers reportedly found a handgun during a traffic stop.

According to authorities, the traffic stop happened Friday on I-94 in Jackson County. Police said they discovered a handgun that did not have a serial number during the incident.

In Michigan, altering or removing identifying marks on a firearm is a felony. Possession of a firearm that lacks a serial number -- unless it’s an antique firearm -- is only illegal if there’s evidence the person possessing the weapon was the person who altered or removed it.

The 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon.

