Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season

Rising costs force some to skip invites
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Many people delayed their weddings during the pandemic, and according to a recent NerdWallet, 2022 is expected to be a record year for ceremonies.

In the study, experts found about half of Americans expect to be a guest this year at a wedding. On the other hand, the data showed 39% of Americans say they’ve skipped, or considered skipping, a wedding because they couldn’t afford to attend.

Kim Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, said most people fail to budget for the cost of attending a wedding.

“We found that on average, about half of Americans say they expect to spend $500 or more on each wedding they attend,” she said. “So, it adds up really quickly.”

Palmer said when you get the RSVP, if you truly cannot afford to attend, don’t be afraid to call up your friend and politely let them know.

If you do plan to go, she suggested you should start saving immediately.

With rising inflation, almost everything is more expensive right now - from plane tickets to food – so you may need to extra money aside.

Palmer’s last piece of advice was to check for any accrued mileage or cashback rewards on your credit cards and use those to help offset expenses.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
‘I just signed your death warrant’ -- Nassar loses final appeal
‘Reprehensible’ -- Woman sentenced for defrauding VA, Michigan Treasury
Michigan deputy fatally shoots driver during traffic stop
Lansing Juneteenth Celebration continues with The African American Parade
A taste of sweetness just arrived in Meridian Township
A taste of sweetness just arrived in Meridian Township

Latest News

Celebrate Meridian returning with fireworks, live show, beer and wine tent
FILE - Houston Baptist guard Darius Lee (23) is seen during the first half of an NCAA college...
College basketball player killed in NYC shooting; 8 wounded
One dad is thankful to be alive after developing a rare form of brain aneurysm.
‘I’m lucky to be alive’: Uncommon surgery saves dad’s life
In this photo taken Monday March 12, 2012, students walk across the Dartmouth College campus...
Dartmouth to eliminate loans for undergraduate students
FILE - Clela Rorex, who was elected and served as Boulder County clerk and recorder in the...
Clela Rorex, who issued 1st same-sex marriage licenses, dies