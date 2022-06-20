Advertisement

Teen killed in collision after vehicle crosses centerline in Barry County

(File photo)
(File photo)(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a collision Monday morning that killed a teen driver in Rutland Township, near Hastings.

According to authorities, a Ford Escape driving northwest on West State Road drove over the centerline near Agaming Street and struck a southeast bound Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Dodge, a 53-year-old man from Lowell, was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital for treatment. The driver of the Ford, an 18-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
‘I just signed your death warrant’ -- Nassar loses final appeal
‘Reprehensible’ -- Woman sentenced for defrauding VA, Michigan Treasury
Michigan deputy fatally shoots driver during traffic stop
Lansing Juneteenth Celebration continues with The African American Parade
A taste of sweetness just arrived in Meridian Township
A taste of sweetness just arrived in Meridian Township

Latest News

Ingham County text scam
Ionia County officials also did not text you regarding a shirt sale
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Ovid-Elsie approves solar panel plan estimated to save $30K per year
It also fully funds the resources needed to hire mental health professionals and improves...
Gov. Whitmer to sign bill funding security at schools to protect students, fund mental health support