Teen killed in collision after vehicle crosses centerline in Barry County
RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a collision Monday morning that killed a teen driver in Rutland Township, near Hastings.
According to authorities, a Ford Escape driving northwest on West State Road drove over the centerline near Agaming Street and struck a southeast bound Dodge Ram.
The driver of the Dodge, a 53-year-old man from Lowell, was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital for treatment. The driver of the Ford, an 18-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
Read next:
- Ovid-Elsie approves solar panel plan estimated to save $30K per year
- Ionia County officials also did not text you regarding a shirt sale
- Meridian Township police seek man in connection with felony warrant
- Lansing Police searching for missing man
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.