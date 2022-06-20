Teen killed in collision after vehicle crosses centerline in Barry County

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a collision Monday morning that killed a teen driver in Rutland Township, near Hastings.

According to authorities, a Ford Escape driving northwest on West State Road drove over the centerline near Agaming Street and struck a southeast bound Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Dodge, a 53-year-old man from Lowell, was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital for treatment. The driver of the Ford, an 18-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.