Seattle Mariners Change Roster

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez waits as Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre rounds...
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez waits as Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers won 11-4. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE (AP) - Relievers Sergio Romo and and Roenis Elías were cut by the struggling Seattle Mariners to make room for reliever Ken Giles and infielder Kevin Padlo. Romo and Elías were designated for assignment, Giles was activated from the 60-day injured list and Padlo was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Seattle has lost seven of its last nine games and is fourth in the AL West at 29-39, 13 games behind first-place Houston. Romo had an 8.16 ERA in 17 relief appearances,

