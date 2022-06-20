NBA Draft Set For Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NBA draft will be held over one night this Thursday, two rounds, 58 players this year. The Orlando Magic have the first pick and say they are unsure what they will do with it. The Detroit Pistons choose fifth. Michigan State’s Max Christie is projected by some scouting services to be chosen in the second round.

