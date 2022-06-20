MSU Hockey Has Added Ten New Players

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey coach has added ten new players for his first team this fall, the latest coming Monday. He is Karsen Dorwart, a native of Oregon who played junior hockey this past season in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Nightingale’s first class features five freshmen, four grad transfers and one transfer student. He has also hired two new assistant coaches.

