Advertisement

MSU Hockey Has Added Ten New Players

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey coach has added ten new players for his first team this fall, the latest coming Monday. He is Karsen Dorwart, a native of Oregon who played junior hockey this past season in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Nightingale’s first class features five freshmen, four grad transfers and one transfer student. He has also hired two new assistant coaches.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
‘I just signed your death warrant’ -- Nassar loses final appeal
‘Reprehensible’ -- Woman sentenced for defrauding VA, Michigan Treasury
Michigan deputy fatally shoots driver during traffic stop
Lansing Juneteenth Celebration continues with The African American Parade
A taste of sweetness just arrived in Meridian Township
A taste of sweetness just arrived in Meridian Township

Latest News

‘The League is the safest sport in school’ -- Michigan Trapshooting hosts High school clay target league
Katie Ledecky of the United States poses with her gold medal after winning the women's...
Big Day For Ledecky in Hungary
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez waits as Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre rounds...
Seattle Mariners Change Roster
Kansas forward David McCormack (33) shoots against North Carolina during the second half of a...
NBA Draft Set For Thursday
Basketball
Moneyball League Set To Start