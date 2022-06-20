Moneyball League Set To Start

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a two year absence, Lansing’s Moneyball Pro Am Basketball League begins a new season this Thursday. The games will be played twice a week at Holt High School. All ten Michigan State scholarship players have been assigned to various teams. The season runs through early August.

