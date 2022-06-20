Advertisement

Moneyball League Set To Start

Basketball
Basketball(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a two year absence, Lansing’s Moneyball Pro Am Basketball League begins a new season this Thursday. The games will be played twice a week at Holt High School. All ten Michigan State scholarship players have been assigned to various teams. The season runs through early August.

