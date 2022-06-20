Advertisement

Meridian Township police seek man in connection with felony warrant

Arthur Benson
Arthur Benson(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are looking for the public’s assistance in location Arthur Benson.

According to authorities, Benson, 44, is wanted on a felony warrant out of Meridian Township. Police said he has additional outstanding warrants from nearby jurisdictions.

Police said Benson is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
‘I just signed your death warrant’ -- Nassar loses final appeal
‘Reprehensible’ -- Woman sentenced for defrauding VA, Michigan Treasury
Michigan deputy fatally shoots driver during traffic stop
Lansing Juneteenth Celebration continues with The African American Parade
A taste of sweetness just arrived in Meridian Township
A taste of sweetness just arrived in Meridian Township

Latest News

It also fully funds the resources needed to hire mental health professionals and improves...
Gov. Whitmer to sign bill funding security at schools to protect students, fund mental health support
Celebrate Meridian returning with fireworks, live show, beer and wine tent
Lansing Police searching for missing man
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season