Meridian Township police seek man in connection with felony warrant
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are looking for the public’s assistance in location Arthur Benson.
According to authorities, Benson, 44, is wanted on a felony warrant out of Meridian Township. Police said he has additional outstanding warrants from nearby jurisdictions.
Police said Benson is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.
