Lock your doors -- Video captures attempted vehicle burglary in Lansing Township

By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a man in connection with an attempted vehicle burglary Monday morning.

According to authorities, the incident happened at about 4 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Deerfield and Michigan avenues.

Video captured a suspect attempt to enter a vehicle in the driveway. He moved on after realizing the door was locked.

Surveillance footage of the incident can be seen in the video player above.

Police are urging residents to not keep anything of value inside your vehicle and to lock your doors to prevent theft. Additionally, police added to never leave a firearm inside a vehicle overnight.

“If we make it inconvenient for thieves to acquire items, they will move along,” the Lansing Township Police Department wrote on social media.

It is unknown if the incident is related to a similar incident in May.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who can identify the man in the video is asked to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-485-1700.

