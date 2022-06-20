‘The League is the safest sport in school’ -- Michigan Trapshooting hosts High school clay target league

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - 1,100 high school athletes all across Michigan participated in Saturday’s Michigan State High School Clay Target League (MISHSCTL) State Tournament.

68 high school teams, featuring 1,100 athletes, visited the Michigan Trapshooting Homegrounds in Mason to participate in The MISHSCTL, which is part of the USA Clay Target League. Event organizers said that this part of the high school and college offered programs that are in 34 states.

“With over 43,000 participating athletes in the 2021-2022 school year, the non-profit USA Clay Target League is the largest youth clay target shooting sport program in the world,” said officials. “The League offers trap, skeet, sporting clays, and 5-stand leagues to secondary and postsecondary schools across the country.”

In the 2022 spring season, 1,684 student athletes from 85 high school teams participated in the MISHSCTL according to organizers. They said, “the League is the safest sport in school, with not one reported injury since the inception of the League in 2001. Each athlete must complete firearm safety certification before participation.”

