Lansing police use taser on reportedly armed teen

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sunday night Lansing Police tasered a teenager that was armed with a brick and a knife.

Representatives from the Lansing Police Department (LPD) said that, at 10:59 p.m., officers were called to a location on Ohio Avenue for a report of a fight involving a knife. On arrival, officers located a 16-year-old who was armed with a knife and a brick.

“Arriving Officers were unable to de-escalate the armed individual and called for additional officers,” LPD told News 10 in an email. “The accused was highly agitated and uncooperative.”

Citing concern for the caller’s life, an officer used a taser to subdue the accused teen. The accused was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was then arrested.

