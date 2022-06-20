Advertisement

Lansing Police searching for missing man

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department announced Monday they are looking for a missing man. They’ve asked for the public’s help finding him.

52-year-old James Perry is described as weighing 135lbs and standing at 5′6 in height. He was last seen on June 12 on Alpha Street in Lansing.

“Perry is known to frequent areas in East Lansing, the City Rescue Mission of Lansing, CATA, and downtown parks,” Lansing Police said in a release.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

