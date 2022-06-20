Advertisement

Ionia County officials also did not text you regarding a shirt sale

Ingham County text scam
Ingham County text scam(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with Ionia County are warning residents about a scam text impersonating 911 Emergency Operation Centers.

The scam comes in the form of a text from what appears to be Ionia County Central Dispatch -- or another emergency or public safety agency. The text claims there is an Ionia County dispatch shirt that’s available to order at $10 off.

In a social media post Wednesday, officials posted told residents to not respond or open the link.

If it sounds familiar, both the Delhi Township Fire Department and Ingham County officials have warned residents of the same fake texts.

Ionia County Central Dispatch said it will only message residents about emergencies and safety instructions and it will never message anyone involving any money from 911.

A shirt sale is not an emergency.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
‘I just signed your death warrant’ -- Nassar loses final appeal
‘Reprehensible’ -- Woman sentenced for defrauding VA, Michigan Treasury
Michigan deputy fatally shoots driver during traffic stop
Lansing Juneteenth Celebration continues with The African American Parade
A taste of sweetness just arrived in Meridian Township
A taste of sweetness just arrived in Meridian Township

Latest News

(File photo)
Teen killed in collision after vehicle crosses centerline in Barry County
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Ovid-Elsie approves solar panel plan estimated to save $30K per year
It also fully funds the resources needed to hire mental health professionals and improves...
Gov. Whitmer to sign bill funding security at schools to protect students, fund mental health support