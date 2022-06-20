Ionia County officials also did not text you regarding a shirt sale

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with Ionia County are warning residents about a scam text impersonating 911 Emergency Operation Centers.

The scam comes in the form of a text from what appears to be Ionia County Central Dispatch -- or another emergency or public safety agency. The text claims there is an Ionia County dispatch shirt that’s available to order at $10 off.

In a social media post Wednesday, officials posted told residents to not respond or open the link.

If it sounds familiar, both the Delhi Township Fire Department and Ingham County officials have warned residents of the same fake texts.

Ionia County Central Dispatch said it will only message residents about emergencies and safety instructions and it will never message anyone involving any money from 911.

A shirt sale is not an emergency.

