‘I feel like you always get it at the worst time’ -- Tampon shortage causes worry for Lansing non-profit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A tampon shortage in Michigan is worrying community members.

After the latest shortage on baby formula, another upcoming shortage that is relating to tampons could affect Michigan in the coming months. Helping Women Period is a local organization in Lansing, MI that took to the streets on Sunday to make sure women had their feminine products.

Lysne Tait the founder and executive director of Helping Women Period which served 18 counties, and partnered monthly with local food banks.

Tait told News 10 that “Helping Women Period is a non-profit organization that provides free menstrual products to those experiencing homelessness and low-income disparities.”

The organization widely received their products from donations and Tait said she has seen a decline in donations. According to Tait, many women struggled to find specific brands they would normally use and are having to switch to other options. News 10 spoke with Kat Purzycka, who said she does not shop for a particular brand but will stock up while they last on the shelf.

“I feel like you always get it at the worst time,” said Purzycka. “And it’s so easy to forget when you’re not on your period to buy them so it’s definitely important to keep them on the shelf.”

Tait recommended people to check out the ingredients on boxes before switching to another brand. She also encouraged women to use other products such as menstrual cups.

If you want more information or would like to donate, please visit their website.

