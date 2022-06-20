Advertisement

Fire crews fight blaze at Lansing warehouse, automotive parts supplier

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A fire broke out Monday afternoon at a major manufacturing warehouse in Mid-Michigan. Ryder Integrated Logistics, located on South Canal Road in Delta Township, burned Monday afternoon.

The blaze grew quickly, producing a column of smoke visible for miles.

Apart from the damage to the warehouse itself, there is a secondary concern for auto manufacturers, dealerships and car buyers: The Ryder facility in Delta Township handles sequencing and sorting for General Motors parts.

GM works off of a ‘lean manufacturing system,’ meaning it does not build a surplus of parts, but rather orders parts as they are needed. The system is more profitable for the company, but it’s also more of a risk since a setback in production for the factory could then affect GM’s production schedule, which itself tends to have ripple effects for the economy.

Although the visible flames were contained by the late afternoon, firefighters were still doing heavy work at 4:40 p.m., breaking down specific walls to ensure there was no insulation still on fire.

GM has not said whether they anticipate a slowdown as a result of the fire at Ryder, though the fire appeared to be contained quickly and no injuries were reported.

Lock your doors -- Video captures attempted vehicle burglary in Lansing Township
Lock your doors -- Video captures attempted vehicle burglary in Lansing Township
