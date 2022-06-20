Advertisement

Fire breaks out at Lansing apartment complex

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A fire broke out Monday at an apartment complex in the area of Jolly and Dunckle roads, causing residents to evacuate.

The apartments, on BeauJardin Drive, were confirmed to be on fire by 5:30 p.m. Flames were visible coming out of the apartments and alarms could be heard from the street, with residents evacuating into the parking lot.

Emergency crews are on the scene currently fighting to get the flames under control.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
‘I just signed your death warrant’ -- Nassar loses final appeal
‘Reprehensible’ -- Woman sentenced for defrauding VA, Michigan Treasury
Michigan deputy fatally shoots driver during traffic stop
Lansing Juneteenth Celebration continues with The African American Parade
A taste of sweetness just arrived in Meridian Township
A taste of sweetness just arrived in Meridian Township

Latest News

Lock your doors -- Video captures attempted vehicle burglary in Lansing Township
Lock your doors -- Video captures attempted vehicle burglary in Lansing Township
Lock your doors -- Video captures attempted vehicle burglary in Lansing Township
WILX Weather Webcast 6/20/2022 PM
Community decides name for Potter Park Zoo’s bongo