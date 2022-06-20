Fire breaks out at Lansing apartment complex

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A fire broke out Monday at an apartment complex in the area of Jolly and Dunckle roads, causing residents to evacuate.

The apartments, on BeauJardin Drive, were confirmed to be on fire by 5:30 p.m. Flames were visible coming out of the apartments and alarms could be heard from the street, with residents evacuating into the parking lot.

Emergency crews are on the scene currently fighting to get the flames under control.

