Celebrate Meridian returning with fireworks, live show, beer and wine tent

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Celebrate Meridian Festival returns Saturday and it looks like they aim to go all out.

The event is happening June 25, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and includes live music, food, fireworks and children’s activities. For a small town festival it’s a gigantic celebration, held simultaneously at multiple locations.

The festival is held at the Meridian Township Municipal Complex at 5151 Marsh Road in Okemos, as well as at the Marketplace on the Green Pavilion at 1995 Central Park Drive in Okemos, just north of Meridian Mall. Despite the undertaking, organizers are continuing the tradition of not charging an entrance fee.

“This event will once again be free and open to the public,” organizers wrote News 10. “Parking is also free.”

Events include:

8:00 am – 2:00 pm | Farmers’ Market – Marketplace on the Green Pavilion, 1995 Central Park Drive, Okemos.

10:00 am – 3:00 pm | Nokomis Cultural Heritage Center Open – Nokomis Cultural Center, 5153 Marsh Road, Okemos.

11:00 am – 10:20 pm | LIVE Entertainment – Marketplace on the Green Main Stage, 1995 Central Park Drive.

3:00 pm – 9:30 pm | Children’s Activities – Central Park, 5151 Marsh Road, Okemos.

3:00 pm – 7:00 pm | Meridian Historical Village Tours – Meridian Historical Village, 5151 Marsh Road, Okemos.

4:00 pm – 11:00 pm | Beer and Wine Tent – Marketplace on the Green Pavilion, 1995 Central Park Drive, Okemos.

4:00 pm – 11:00 pm | Food Vendors – Marketplace on the Green Pavilion, 1995 Central Park Drive, Okemos

4:00 pm – 11:00 pm | Business Expo – Marketplace on the Green Pavilion, 1995 Central Park Drive, Okemos

10:20 pm | Fireworks Finale – Central Park South

More information about the ‘Celebrate Meridian’ Festival individual events is available on their website.

