Advertisement

Bridge work in Williamston begins Monday

Portion of Linn Road closing for bridge project
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers in Williamston should be aware of construction starting Monday.

A portion of Linn Road is closed between Corwin Road and Williamston Road. A bridge there is being repaired as part of the Rebuilding Our Bridges project.

That closure is expected to last for 60 days.

Details about the closure and other bridge closures in Michigan are available on the MDOT bridge project website.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
‘I just signed your death warrant’ -- Nassar loses final appeal
‘Reprehensible’ -- Woman sentenced for defrauding VA, Michigan Treasury
Michigan deputy fatally shoots driver during traffic stop
Lansing Juneteenth Celebration continues with The African American Parade
A taste a sweetness just arrived in Meridian Township
A taste a sweetness just arrived in Meridian Township

Latest News

‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
Portion of Linn Road closing for bridge project
Portion of Linn Road closing for bridge project
WILX First Alert Weather Midday Webcast 6/20/22
First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 6/20/22