Bridge work in Williamston begins Monday

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers in Williamston should be aware of construction starting Monday.

A portion of Linn Road is closed between Corwin Road and Williamston Road. A bridge there is being repaired as part of the Rebuilding Our Bridges project.

That closure is expected to last for 60 days.

Details about the closure and other bridge closures in Michigan are available on the MDOT bridge project website.

