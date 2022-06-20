Advertisement

Big Day For Ledecky in Hungary

Katie Ledecky of the United States poses with her gold medal after winning the women's...
Katie Ledecky of the United States poses with her gold medal after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)(Martin Meissner | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) - Katie Ledecky has led an American one-two and won her fourth 1,500-meter freestyle title at the world swimming championships in Budapest. Ledecky never looked threatened and clocked 15:30.15 to finish 14.74 seconds ahead of Katie Grimes. The 16-year-old Grimes is the second youngest medalist in the 1,500 at a worlds since Ledecky won it for the first time in 2013.

