Big Day For Ledecky in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) - Katie Ledecky has led an American one-two and won her fourth 1,500-meter freestyle title at the world swimming championships in Budapest. Ledecky never looked threatened and clocked 15:30.15 to finish 14.74 seconds ahead of Katie Grimes. The 16-year-old Grimes is the second youngest medalist in the 1,500 at a worlds since Ledecky won it for the first time in 2013.

