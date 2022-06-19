‘Our children will know their rich history’ -- Jackson celebrates Juneteenth with festival job fair

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Black-owned businesses, food trucks and live music filled the streets of downtown Jackson on Saturday in celebration of Juneteenth.

Jackson College with other local organizations hosted their annual Juneteenth job fair. Families had the chance to shop, eat and apply for jobs.

Attendees like City of Jackson Chief Equity Officer John Willis, remembered the meaning behind the holiday.

“It gets people to better understand diversity, (and) get to understand that every culture has something you need to know,” said Willis. “There is information that we need to re-teach what we’ve been taught.”

Juneteenth is a federal holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in Texas. News 10 spoke with attendee Daveda Quinn, who said it is important to celebrate black heritage especially for the younger generation.

“Our children will know their rich history and where we come from and how long it took for us to fight to be free,” Quinn said.

