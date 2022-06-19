‘My bundle of joy’ -- Lansing Dads celebrate Father’s Day at Potter Park Zoo

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was all about the dads at Potter Park Zoo Sunday afternoon.

For some dads, Father’s Day 2022 was another year for celebration but for others it was their first ever time as a dad. At Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, some dads shared with News 10 their favorite moments of being a father.

Alex Bonnen is a first-year dad and said this is one for the books.

“Well, this is my first one as a father so that’s pretty exciting,” said Bonnen. “This little girl is my bundle of joy.”

Father’s Day started more than 100 years ago, but became a national holiday in 1972 after President Richard Nixon declared the third Sunday in June to be a time to reflect on the importance of fatherhood.

Dads are not the only ones who reflect on the holiday. Kyra Swift told News 10 that she appreciates every moment with her dad.

“My father is still here with me to spend time with him,” said Swift. “I’m living with him so I have the opportunity to spend as much time as I want with him, but this day is just extra special because I can really appreciate him in my life.”

Father’s Day is also for the grandpas of the world. Dean Brailey said being a grandpa is just as difficult as being a dad.

“You never stop worrying about them and it’s great being a grandfather because I can spoil the living daylights out of them,” said Brailey. " And that’s usually a good thing.”

All dads who went to Potter Park Zoo on Sunday received free admission in honor of the holiday.

