Meridian Township celebrates Juneteenth with a spiritual historical review

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Juneteenth celebrations continued for Meridian Township community members with a spiritual historical review.

The Meridian Historical Village Chapel on Sunday hosted a spiritual historical review and it was part of Meridian Townships Juneteenth weekend celebrations. Pastor Marvin Williams of Trinity Church of Lansing spoke at the event to teach community members how to spiritually lead “to the construction of modern Black excellence.”

Williams also spoke on how spirituality was used to divide communities.

Officials said in a press release that “the intent of this historical review is to demonstrate how tradition can work to advantage of a community to support its advancement.”

Organizers said that attendees were invited to wear their “Sunday best” clothes including gloves, shoes and hats that “give a nod to Black culture with respect to religion and how you should present yourself in a reverent space.”

Meridian Township offices are said to be closed beginning at noon Monday, June 20 in recognition of the Juneteenth Federal and State holiday. For more information regarding stores closing on Monday, you can visit the Meridian Township website.

