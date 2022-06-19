Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Burning yacht ‘Elusive’ sinks in river

No injuries were reported after a burning yacht called “Elusive” sank in the Piscataqua River. (SOURCE: NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE POLICE)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWCASTLE, N.H. (Gray News) – No one was hurt as a yacht burst into flames and sank in a river near New Hampshire Saturday, according to authorities.

The yacht, a 70-foot long 2007 Marlow named “Elusive,” was heading toward Wentworth Marina off the Piscataqua River in Newcastle when one of the passengers noticed black smoke below deck.

The boat was soon completely filled with smoke, the passengers told New Hampshire State Police. Three passengers in the boat, along with two family dogs, jumped overboard as the boat became engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported after a burning yacht called “Elusive” sank in the Piscataqua River.
No injuries were reported after a burning yacht called “Elusive” sank in the Piscataqua River.(New Hampshire State Police)

The three passengers, aged 67, 57 and 33, were rescued by nearby boats and taken to shore.

All three were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released.

Police said the vessel drifted out of the harbor with the outgoing tide and across the state line into the state of Maine. Authorities said their attempts to save the boat were unsuccessful, and the yacht sank within two hours of the call off in the Maine waters.

Police said the cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
‘I just signed your death warrant’ -- Nassar loses final appeal
Michigan deputy fatally shoots driver during traffic stop
A taste a sweetness just arrived in Meridian Township
A taste a sweetness just arrived in Meridian Township
Tyler James Hatten
Eaton Rapids man arrested, accused of drilling hole in gas tank to siphon gas
‘Reprehensible’ -- Woman sentenced for defrauding VA, Michigan Treasury

Latest News

Tulsa police arrested a man after they say he impersonated an officer to keep a 16-year-old at...
Man arrested for impersonating officer, keeping teen runaway at home, police say
St. Johns Pride Festival
ST Johns Pride Festival 2022
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, director Paul Haggis attends the world premiere of...
Reports: Film director Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case
Across the U.S., people are facing scorching heat, soaring prices and snarled travel this...
Holiday weekend woes: Heat, travel, prices