Tigers recall Greene, set to make MLB Debut Saturday

DETROIT (WILX) - After two months of painful baseball, Tigers fans have something to root for.

Riley Greene, one of the top prospects in baseball, is set to make his Major League debut Saturday against the Texas Rangers.

Greene was called up Friday from AAA-Toledo when Austin Meadows was placed on COVID-IL.

He was set to be the starting centerfielder before breaking his foot on a foul ball during spring training, putting him out just a day before opening day.

