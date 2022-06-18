Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates’ season ends in State Semifinal

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - To head coach Curt Nurenburg, it was no surprise that the Pewamo-Westphalia baseball made it to the MHSAA Division 3 State Semifinals.

After the Pirates’ 3-2 loss to Detroit Edison in the semis on Friday, Nurenburg said he was happy with his team’s effort.

“I’ve been around baseball a long time, and I see a lot,” he said. “There are some great teams, here in the Lansing area, Detroit and Grand Rapids, but I truly believe in what I’ve seen and what I see every day. I thought we could compete at a high level, and at the beginning of the year I told them be prepared to have a long season.”

The Pirates trailed 2-0 in the 2nd inning, but clawed back get within one.

They even had the winning run on base in the 7th.

Senior Tanner Wirth was thankful for his final season.

It means a lot, battling..it was a great trip to get here, I’m never going to forget this team,” Wirth said. “The team never gave up, I’m going to give all the credit to the boys. It’s awesome.”

