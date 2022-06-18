Advertisement

Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates’ season ends in State Semifinal

The Pirates lost to Detroit Edison 3-2 Friday at Michigan State
Pewamo-Westhalia Baseball coach Curt Nurenburg hugs a player after his team's 3-2 loss in the...
Pewamo-Westhalia Baseball coach Curt Nurenburg hugs a player after his team's 3-2 loss in the State Semifinals.(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - To head coach Curt Nurenburg, it was no surprise that the Pewamo-Westphalia baseball made it to the MHSAA Division 3 State Semifinals.

After the Pirates’ 3-2 loss to Detroit Edison in the semis on Friday, Nurenburg said he was happy with his team’s effort.

“I’ve been around baseball a long time, and I see a lot,” he said. “There are some great teams, here in the Lansing area, Detroit and Grand Rapids, but I truly believe in what I’ve seen and what I see every day. I thought we could compete at a high level, and at the beginning of the year I told them be prepared to have a long season.”

The Pirates trailed 2-0 in the 2nd inning, but clawed back get within one.

They even had the winning run on base in the 7th.

Senior Tanner Wirth was thankful for his final season.

It means a lot, battling..it was a great trip to get here, I’m never going to forget this team,” Wirth said. “The team never gave up, I’m going to give all the credit to the boys. It’s awesome.”

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan deputy fatally shoots driver during traffic stop
Shelter-in-place order for in Delta Township lifted, suspect apprehended
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
‘I just signed your death warrant’ -- Nassar loses final appeal
Power lines
Extreme heat strains Michigan’s power grid

Latest News

Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene runs after hitting a single during the fifth inning of a spring...
Tigers recall Greene, set to make MLB Debut Saturday
James Piot watches his shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf...
James Piot misses the cut in U.S. Open
Baseball Generic MGN
Pewamo Westphalia Set to Play in Baseball Semi-Final on Friday
Chloe Adams puts Watertown on the board in a girls' soccer contest against General Brown...
Williamston Girls Will Play For State Title