Advertisement

Native American tribe welcomes ‘extremely rare’ white buffalo calf

A Native American tribe in North Dakota celebrated the birth of a sacred white buffalo calf.
A Native American tribe in North Dakota celebrated the birth of a sacred white buffalo calf.(Murton Gillis)
By Emily Norman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians recently celebrated the birth of a white buffalo calf.

The tribe views the white buffalo as the most sacred living thing on earth and says the extremely rare animal signifies a sign of hope that their prayers are being answered.

During the birth, the tribe held a community healing fire and started a Sun Dance, as reported by KFYR.

“I didn’t believe it. I said I’ll believe it when I see it because we were gifted a white buffalo last year, and just the odds that a calf would be born this year, or at all, are just astronomical,” said TMBCI Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure.

Copyright 2022 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan deputy fatally shoots driver during traffic stop
In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
‘I just signed your death warrant’ -- Nassar loses final appeal
A house fire is under investigation in Lansing. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Friday north...
Officials investigating early morning house fire in Lansing
Tyler James Hatten
Eaton Rapids man arrested, accused of drilling hole in gas tank to siphon gas
The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling more than 400,000 medication bottles from...
Medication sold at Kroger, Walgreens recalled

Latest News

Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
CDC advisers recommend COVID-19 shots for children under 5
As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB,...
Yellowstone flooding rebuild could take years, cost billions
As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB,...
Montana governor unavailable during historic flooding
Soldiers carry the coffin of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi for a memorial service at...
In Ukraine, funeral for activist killed and mourned in war