Advertisement

Lansing Juneteenth Celebration continues with The African American Parade

(Action News 5)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Lansing Juneteenth Celebration continued with The African American Parade on Saturday.

The Lansing Juneteenth Celebration Committee held The African American Parade as a part of The 2022 Juneteenth Freedom Festival that started Friday, June 17.

The parade started at the J.W. Sexton High School at 11:00 a.m. Saturday and ended at the St. Joseph Park where community members got to continue the Outdoor Freedom Festival.

Read: How Mid-Michigan celebrates Juneteenth

After the parade, the festival began at 12:00 p.m. and ran until dusk. Event organizers said the event “features a Health Fair, Juneteenth/NAACP Job Fair, Art Form Exhibits, merchants and food vendors along with children’s activities and musical entertainment.”

The African American Parade became part of the Lansing Juneteenth Celebration in 2015. Organizers said it is “dedicated in memory of its founder, the late Rev. Dr. Michael C. Murphy, who was a former Lansing Legislator, City Council Member and community advocate.”

2022 marked the 17th year of Juneteenth celebrations in Michigan, and the holiday celebrates the end of slavery in the confederate-aligned states and has also become a celebration of Black culture.

Next

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan deputy fatally shoots driver during traffic stop
In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
‘I just signed your death warrant’ -- Nassar loses final appeal
A house fire is under investigation in Lansing. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Friday north...
Officials investigating early morning house fire in Lansing
Tyler James Hatten
Eaton Rapids man arrested, accused of drilling hole in gas tank to siphon gas
Darren Hagerman
‘I knew what I had to do’ -- Teen saves 2 men from drowning in Kalamazoo River

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 6/18/2022 Morning
Michigan teen helps raise $140,000 for Vietnam Veterans to fly to DC
Michigan teen helps raise $140,000 for Vietnam Veterans to fly to DC
Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Michigan teen helps raise $140,000 for Vietnam Veterans to fly to DC
News 10 at 6 -- June 17, 2022
News 10 at 6 - June 17, 2022