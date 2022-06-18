Lansing Juneteenth Celebration continues with The African American Parade

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Lansing Juneteenth Celebration continued with The African American Parade on Saturday.

The Lansing Juneteenth Celebration Committee held The African American Parade as a part of The 2022 Juneteenth Freedom Festival that started Friday, June 17.

The parade started at the J.W. Sexton High School at 11:00 a.m. Saturday and ended at the St. Joseph Park where community members got to continue the Outdoor Freedom Festival.

After the parade, the festival began at 12:00 p.m. and ran until dusk. Event organizers said the event “features a Health Fair, Juneteenth/NAACP Job Fair, Art Form Exhibits, merchants and food vendors along with children’s activities and musical entertainment.”

The African American Parade became part of the Lansing Juneteenth Celebration in 2015. Organizers said it is “dedicated in memory of its founder, the late Rev. Dr. Michael C. Murphy, who was a former Lansing Legislator, City Council Member and community advocate.”

2022 marked the 17th year of Juneteenth celebrations in Michigan, and the holiday celebrates the end of slavery in the confederate-aligned states and has also become a celebration of Black culture.

