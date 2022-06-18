Advertisement

James Piot misses the cut in U.S. Open

Piot shot a 69-75
James Piot watches his shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf...
James Piot watches his shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLINE, Mass. (WILX) - James Piot controlled his own destiny at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts during the second round in the 122nd U.S. Open.

After shooting a first round 69 (-1), Piot didn’t need to do much to make the cut.

Instead, he bogied two of his final four holes and shot a 75 (+5) to miss the cut in his second career major appearance.

Starting on the back nine, Piot double-bogied the 440-yard Par 4 13th hole and missed a two-putt inside 6 feet on the 17th.

Piot’s group included 36-hole co-leader Collin Morikawa (-5) and John Rahm, tied with four others at -4.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan deputy fatally shoots driver during traffic stop
Shelter-in-place order for in Delta Township lifted, suspect apprehended
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
‘I just signed your death warrant’ -- Nassar loses final appeal
Power lines
Extreme heat strains Michigan’s power grid

Latest News

Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene runs after hitting a single during the fifth inning of a spring...
Tigers recall Greene, set to make MLB Debut Saturday
Pewamo-Westhalia Baseball coach Curt Nurenburg hugs a player after his team's 3-2 loss in the...
Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates’ season ends in State Semifinal
Baseball Generic MGN
Pewamo Westphalia Set to Play in Baseball Semi-Final on Friday
Chloe Adams puts Watertown on the board in a girls' soccer contest against General Brown...
Williamston Girls Will Play For State Title