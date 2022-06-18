James Piot misses the cut in U.S. Open
Piot shot a 69-75
BROOKLINE, Mass. (WILX) - James Piot controlled his own destiny at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts during the second round in the 122nd U.S. Open.
After shooting a first round 69 (-1), Piot didn’t need to do much to make the cut.
Instead, he bogied two of his final four holes and shot a 75 (+5) to miss the cut in his second career major appearance.
Starting on the back nine, Piot double-bogied the 440-yard Par 4 13th hole and missed a two-putt inside 6 feet on the 17th.
Piot’s group included 36-hole co-leader Collin Morikawa (-5) and John Rahm, tied with four others at -4.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.