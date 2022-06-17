WATCH LIVE: Parents of Oxford students announce more legal action

OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - Friday parents of students at Oxford Community Schools will announce more legal action against the district.

The latest lawsuits are aimed at forcing the school board and administration to make policy changes both students and parents feel are required to resume effective learning.

Twenty students have filed a new federal lawsuit in the Southern Division of the Eastern District of Michigan, claiming a violation of their constitutional rights to safety and education.

Among the claims made by the students:

Deprivation of Right to Public Education: Oxford School District and Ken Weaver deprived all students at Oxford High School of their right to a public education, and it will continue to deprive students of this right until the district undergoes a genuinely transparent, independent third-party review of the events leading up to the shooting on November 30, 2021, and implements new policies and practices to ensure the safety of all students at Oxford High School.

Monell Liability: Oxford Community School District had--and continues to have--unconstitutional policies in place, which created and/or increased the risk of the school shooting on November 30, 2021.

State-Created Danger : Shawn Hopkins, and Nicholas Ejak, in their roles as “state actors,” acted with deliberate indifference to create and/or increase the risk of violence on November 30, 2021, in violation of each student’s constitutional rights.

State-Created Danger: Timothy Throne and Steven Wolf, in their roles as “state actors” and as supervisors within Oxford High School, acted with deliberate indifference to create and/or increase the risk of violence on November 30, 2021, in violation of each student’s constitutional rights.

Next: ‘Do I feel sorry for him? 100%. I do.’ - Mother of Oxford shooting victim sues officials, saying they could have avoided the tragedy

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.