A taste a sweetness just arrived in Meridian Township

“Our cakes are just magical”
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It just got a little sweeter around Mid-Michigan on Friday thanks to the grand opening of Nothing Bundt Cakes, near the Meridian Mall.

The co-owner, Wendy Kinney, is a Michigan State University graduate who wants to say ‘thank you’ to a community that has done so much for her.

“We want to spread the joy, truly it’s what we wanna do. We wanna bring gifting things back to people,” said Kelly Yurgo, co-owner at Nothing Bundt Cakes in Okemos.

Kelly Yurgo is Wendy Kinney’s sister-in-law. She said Kinney is the reason they even know what these cakes taste like, and the rest is history.

“Because my sister-in-law lived here and her stomping grounds are here, she knew it would be a great market for our cakes,” said Yurgo.

Kinney’s a Spartan, so choosing a location close to campus was an easy decision -- and it didn’t take much for Kinney to convince her co-owners that Okemos was the perfect place.

“It’s a great demographic. It’s a great area. It’s beautiful here,” said Yurgo.

And Yurgo said it’s also a great opportunity for the team to get involved with celebrations like birthdays, weddings, and college events. She said she’s noticed that people light up when they’ve been gifted a cake, especially a Nothing Bundt Cake. Yurgo said that’s their goal -- making people happy and spreading joy.

The community seems excited for the cakes too. Amy Dawson owns Capellini Salon in Meridian Township. She said she stopped by and ended up buying four different flavors.

“I am here to support local and I’ve heard many wonderful things about these cakes and I just wanted to try them,” said Dawson.

As their first way of saying ‘thank you,’ Nothing Bundt Cakes will be hosting a back-to-school bash in September with special guest, Sparty. The owners said they’ll also be bringing awareness to mental illness throughout September.

