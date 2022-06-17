Advertisement

Officials investigating early morning house fire in Lansing

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Friday north of the capitol building on N Chestnut Street.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A house fire is under investigation in Lansing.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Friday north of the capitol building on N Chestnut Street. The flames were put out but not before the house was badly burnt. News 10 crews were told everyone was able to make it out safely.

The fire closed Chestnut from Saginaw Street to Madison Street for about an hour following the fire.

