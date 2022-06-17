In My View: Piot’s great start at U.S. Open

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A high five to Michigan State golfer James Piot off to a great start in the U. S. Open, a one under par 69 Thursday in the first round.

Piot has struggled since winning the U. S. Amateur last August. But he putted well on Thursday and now with some momentum Friday he has a great shot to make the cut and earn a pay check after winning $163,000 in the inaugural LIV tour event last week in London.

He looked like he belonged Thursday playing with PGA tour stars Jon Rahm and Collin Morakawa, both of whom shot 69 as well.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.