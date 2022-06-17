Michigan deputy fatally shoots motorist during traffic stop

WAYLAND, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a motorist during a “physical altercation” after the deputy pulled a car over in western Michigan’s Allegan County, state police said.

The deputy was conducting a traffic stop about 10 p.m. Thursday when the altercation occurred between the officer and the motorist in Salem Township, northwest of Wayland. The deputy fired his weapon at least once, killing the driver, Michigan State Police said.

Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker told WOOD-TV the driver was the only person inside the vehicle.

After the shooting, the deputy was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, but Baker said the deputy’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The motorist’s name and details of the nature of the traffic stop and the shooting have not been released by state police, which is investigating the incident.

“This investigation is in its infancy stage, which means we do not have a lot of information to share right now," state police tweeted, adding that troopers were still interviewing witnesses, gathering facts and collecting evidence.

The deputy involved in the deadly shooting is on administrative leave, a routine procedure following police-involved shootings, while state police investigate and the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office conducts an interview review.