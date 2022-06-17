Advertisement

Michigan deputy fatally shoots driver during traffic stop

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAYLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say a sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a motorist during a “physical altercation” after the deputy pulled a car over in western Michigan’s Allegan County.

The deputy was conducting a traffic stop Thursday night when an altercation occurred between the officer and the motorist in Salem Township, a community northwest of Wayland. Michigan State Police said the deputy fired his weapon at least once, killing the driver.

The driver has been identified as Joseph Maverick Nagle, a 22-year-old from Comstock Park.

As is standard procedure when a police officer kills someone while on duty, the deputy was placed on administrative leave while the Michigan State Police (MSP) investigate.

“This investigation is in its infancy stage, which means we do not have a lot of information to share right now,” MSP wrote in a public post. “Interviewing witnesses, gathering facts, and collecting evidence takes time. We ask everyone to please extend our detectives some grace and patience to be able to complete a professional and thorough investigation.”

Police say the deputy was taken to the hospital to be evaluated after the shooting, but the officer’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. They later clarified that the officer was not wounded by a gunfire, though they did not specify how.

“An unfortunate tragedy occurred last evening and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased, the involved deputy and their family, and the community at large,” MSP wrote.

The patrol vehicle was not equipped with a dashcam. News 10 will follow this story.

