Medication sold at Kroger, Walgreens recalled

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling more than 400,000 medication bottles from Kroger and Walgreens.

The bottles contain the pain relievers acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and aspirin. There’s nothing wrong with the medication, but the bottles don’t meet standards for child resistance.

The recalled over-the-counter products contain the regulated substance acetaminophen which is required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA) to be in child-resistant packaging. Because the packaging of the products is not child-resistant, there is a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Those who bought the bottles of medication should immediately store the recalled products in a safe location that is out of reach and sight of children. Then contact Aurohealth for information on how to return the product at your nearest Kroger or Walgreens store to receive a full refund.

The specific bottles covered under the recall are listed on the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website as well as Kroger and Walgreens’ websites.

