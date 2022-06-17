Advertisement

Lansing police seek missing 58-year-old man

Dwayne Edward Govan
Dwayne Edward Govan(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a missing 58-year-old man last seen on Bristol Street, just south of Reo Road.

According to authorities, Dwayne Edward Govan was reported by his family as a missing endangered adult. Police said Govan frequently visits the area near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Holmes Road.

He’s described as standing 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Dwayne Edward Govan or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

