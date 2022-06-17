‘I just signed your death warrant’ -- Nassar loses final appeal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday the Michigan Supreme Court rejected the final appeal from Larry Nassar.

“I just signed your death warrant,” Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said of Nassar’s 40-year sentence.

Nassar’s attorneys argued that he deserved a new hearing after being treated “unfairly” by Aquilina, after she called him a “monster” and said he would “wither” in prison, comparing him to the wicked witch from “The Wizard of Oz” fame.

“We decline to expend additional judicial resources and further subject the victims in this case to additional trauma where the questions at hand present nothing more than an academic exercise,” the court said in a two-page order.

The former sports doctor, who worked with USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, admitted to molesting gymnasts for years by claiming he was performing “medical treatments” on the athletes. Those gymnasts included some of the top names in the nation, including Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, and McKayla Maroney - all of whom are Olympic gold medalists.

Nassar is currently serving 40 to 175 years in prison.

