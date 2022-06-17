Advertisement

Ex-Trump aide Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt charges

Peter Navarro, right, a former aide to former President Donald Trump, is followed by a...
Peter Navarro, right, a former aide to former President Donald Trump, is followed by a protester in Washington, D.C., on Friday.(Source: CNN)
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro pleaded not guilty Friday to contempt of Congress charges after refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Navarro, 72, appeared in federal court in Washington to be arraigned on the two-count indictment.

He was charged with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and a second charge for failing to produce documents the committee requested.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta scheduled a trial for November. Navarro’s lawyers asked for the trial to be held next year, saying the case presented constitutional and legal questions that need to be litigated.

Navarro has argued that the select committee investigating the attack is unlawful and therefore a subpoena it issued to him in February is unenforceable under law.

The hearing focused on pressure on ex-Vice President Mike Pence. (CNN/POOL/House TV/Getty Images/Obtained by ABC News/Jan 6 Cmte Exhibit/RMG News/Rise Media)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter-in-place order for in Delta Township lifted, suspect apprehended
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Power lines
Extreme heat strains Michigan’s power grid
Ingham County Animal Control (ICAC) vehicles parked outside during a call.
6 dogs, one deceased, living in unsanitary conditions surrendered in Ingham County
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church; victims ID’d

Latest News

The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most...
Police search for owner of lost fanny pack
Friday’s ruling comes amid expectations that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the landmark...
Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution
WILX News 10 Now Desk
WATCH LIVE: Now Desk Afternoon - Weekend weather, an officer-involved shooting, new options at a popular restaurant, and the ‘ultimate’ Disney trip!
Are you Team Seth (veggies are great!) or Team Maureen (veggies are gross)?
WILX 'celebrates' National Eat Your Vegetables Day!
WILX Weather Webcast 6/17/2022 Midday