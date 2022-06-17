Advertisement

EGLE: Testing confirms Lockhart Chemical as source of Flint River spill

Flint River
Flint River(WNEM)
By James Paxson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Environment of Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has confirmed the source of the Flint River oil spill came from the Lockhart Chemical Company.

EGLE said the chemical fingerprinting analysis from three different samples shows the petroleum-based material is identical to the substance on the Lockhart site.

Lockhart is now responsible to fund and complete the cleanup of the oil spill. The company has agreed to take responsibility, according to EGLE.

Any possible fines or penalties will be given after an investigation is finished.

Teams have collected three times more contaminated material on Friday compared to Thursday, which was estimated to be at least 1,600 gallons.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson stated there are currently three operations underway including cleaning up and recovering from the spill, stopping the source, and the investigation of the incident.

Swanson and Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley stated there is no threat to residents’ drinking water.

The “no contact” order is still in place for the river. Residents should not fish, boat or swim in the Flint River from Stepping Stone Falls to the Genesee County Line.

