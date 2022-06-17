Eaton Rapids man arrested, accused of drilling hole in gas tank to siphon gas

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A 35-year-old man from Eaton Rapids was arrested and charged after a reported gas theft in Windsor Township.

According to authorities, the incident happened in a parking lot of a hotel June 9, where the Tyler Hatten drilled a hole in a fuel tank of a vehicle to siphon gasoline and fled the area.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy spotted his vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but Hatten fled again and crashed his vehicle. Officials said he was found in a pond just north of where he crashed.

Deputies said they found evidence of other crimes that may have been committed in the area.

Hatten was arraigned Friday on charges of fleeing and eluding and obstructing justice. He was given a $10,000 bond.

