East Lansing Clerk: Absentee ballots available, remember primary rules when filling out

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing voters can pick up absentee ballots for the Aug. 2 State Primary Election starting Tuesday, June 21 in the East Lansing City Clerk’s Office. They will be mailed out throughout the week to voters who have submitted an absentee ballot application.

East Lansing voters who have already submitted an application will have their ballot mailed out next week.

However, the City Clerk’s Office warned residents that, as it’s a primary election, voters must fill out their ballot accordingly.

“As this is a Primary Election, it is important for voters to pay close attention to the ballot-marking instructions that are printed on the secrecy envelope included with the ballots,” the Clerk’s Office said in a release. “Voters cannot ‘split their ticket’ for this election as in the partisan section. If more than one party section on the ballot is voted, the partisan portion of the ballot will be rejected, but the valid portions of the ballot will be tabulated.”

Voters who would like to apply for an absentee ballot for the upcoming election can do so on the State’s website, or request an application from the City Clerk’s Office by phone at 517-319-6914, or in person until 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1.

“If a voter makes a mistake, they can contact the City Clerk’s Office to spoil their ballot and obtain a new one,” the Clerk’s Office wrote. “Voters should not attempt to erase or correct any marks made in error.”

East Lansing voters can also feel free to drop their ballots off in person at the City Clerk’s Office during business hours or at one of four secure ballot drop boxes, located at East Lansing City Hall, the East Lansing Public Library, the East Lansing Department of Public Works and the MSU-CATA Transportation Center.

East Lansing voters can track their ballots on the city’s website.

Voted ballots can be returned by mail as prepaid postage has already been affixed to the purple return envelope. Voters are encouraged to allow two weeks for delivery.

If a voter requests an absentee ballot on Monday, Aug. 1 (the day before Election Day), they must vote the ballot in person at the City Clerk’s Office.

East Lansing polling locations will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Election Day. New voters may register to vote at the City Clerk’s Office on Election Day and, once registered, may vote either at the polls or by absentee ballot at the City Clerk’s Office. Additional East Lansing election information is available at www.cityofeastlansing.com/elections.

