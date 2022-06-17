Advertisement

Canceled flights rise across US as summer travel heats up

FILE - Travelers queue up move through the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of...
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(AP) - It’s turning into another difficult day for airline travelers in the United States.

Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights by midmorning Friday, as they try to recover from storms that raked the central and eastern parts of the country. That follows more than 1,700 canceled flights on Thursday.

All this is happening while the number of passengers rises with the beginning of summer vacation season.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with airline CEOs to go over steps the airlines are taking to operate smoothly over the rest of the summer.

There is no relief in sight for millions of Americans currently under extreme weather warnings. (CNN, WSMV, WCCO, WLWT, WISC, ABBOTT NUTRITION, POOL, NETSHARE)

