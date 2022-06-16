Williamston wins on penalties, advances to State Final

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets won a tight on over Pontiac Notre Dame Prep in penalties to advance to the State Semifinals.

The Hornets fell behind, but tied the game at 1 with 29 minutes left in the first half thanks to a Kaley Douglass goal.

After full time, the game was still tied, and extra time couldn’t cut it either.

In penalties, the Hornets got goals from Douglass and Ellie Maxson to beat ND Prep 1-1, 3-1 in Penalties.

The Hornets move on to play Hudsonville Unity Christian Saturday at Demartin Stadium at MSU in the State Finals.

The Game will kick off at 1 P.M.

