Williamston Girls Will Play For State Title

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston High School girls soccer team will face Hudsonville Unity Christian at 1pm Saturday for the division three state title. Williamston advanced by winning its semi-final in Howell Wednesday night over Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 2-1. Unity Christian has won ten previous state titles in the sport on the girls side; Williamston is making its third appearance in the state title game.

