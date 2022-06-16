Advertisement

Williamston Girls Will Play For State Title

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston High School girls soccer team will face Hudsonville Unity Christian at 1pm Saturday for the division three state title. Williamston advanced by winning its semi-final in Howell Wednesday night over Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 2-1. Unity Christian has won ten previous state titles in the sport on the girls side; Williamston is making its third appearance in the state title game.

