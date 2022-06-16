Sturgis, MI baby formula plant halts production -- again

STURGIS, Mich. (WILX) - Abbott Nutrition has stopped baby formula production at its Sturgis, Michigan, plant after severe storms led to flooding in the city, including inside the plant.

In a statement, Abbott said it stopped production of its Elecare specialty formula to assess storm damage and clean and re-sanitize the plant.

Formula production there restarted less than two weeks ago after a months-long closure that helped drive a nationwide formula shortage.

Production and distribution of new products will likely be delayed for a few weeks. Elecare production will start first, followed by specialty and metabolic formulas.

