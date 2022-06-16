Advertisement

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Willie Teachout

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Willie Teachout.

It was his first year wrestling and he placed in every tournament and 4th place in regionals.

He’s currently playing baseball as team pitcher and plans to play tackle football in the fall.

