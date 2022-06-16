Staudt’s Rising Stars: Willie Teachout

LESLIE, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Willie Teachout.

It was his first year wrestling and he placed in every tournament and 4th place in regionals.

He’s currently playing baseball as team pitcher and plans to play tackle football in the fall.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

