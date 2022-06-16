Piot Starts Fast at U. S. Open

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State golfer James Piot fired a one under par 69 Thursday morning in the first round of the U. S. Open being played near Boston. Piot matched the scores of his playing partners Jon Rahm and Collin Morakawa. The same threesome will play Friday afternoon in round two.

