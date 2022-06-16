Advertisement

Pewamo Westphalia Set to Play in Baseball Semi-Final on Friday

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pewamo-Westphalia faces Detroit Edison in the division three state semi-final baseball game at 2:30pm Friday at Michigan State’s McLane Stadium. P-W has a 23-10 season record while Edison is 20-5. The winner moves on to the state title game, same site, at 5pm Saturday. P-W is the last mid Michigan baseball team remaining in the tournament.

