Pewamo Westphalia Set to Play in Baseball Semi-Final on Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pewamo-Westphalia faces Detroit Edison in the division three state semi-final baseball game at 2:30pm Friday at Michigan State’s McLane Stadium. P-W has a 23-10 season record while Edison is 20-5. The winner moves on to the state title game, same site, at 5pm Saturday. P-W is the last mid Michigan baseball team remaining in the tournament.

